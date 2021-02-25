Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Jonna Sundling both put their names into the history books as they secured cross-country skiing sprint victories at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Klaebo headed a Norweigan sweep of the men's podium, the first time a single country has claimed all three medals in the event, to become the first skier to win multiple world titles in the men's sprint. Meanwhile, Sundling became the second Swedish skier to win the women's sprint, after Emelie Ohrstig in 2005. Klaebo, who had been behind compatriot Erik Valnes heading into the last bend ahead of the final straight, powered through in the final metres to successfully defend his title in a time of 3:01.30. That was 0.66 seconds clear of Valnes who in turn finished 0.16s ahead of Haavard Solaas Taugboel. Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was the best of the rest five seconds back in fourth while Britain's James Clugnet finished 40th, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals. "I've been so nervous the last couple of days, and it's been a really strange season with not that many races," Klaebo said. "I think we've made decisions that weren't that good when we were sitting at home, but now it feels really great and it's for sure a dream come true. "It was a really tough day. It was the right decision yesterday to salt (the course) and I think it's really hard out there when it's so warm, you're losing a lot of energy, but it's really great to have started the World Championships and to start with a gold medal." In the women's sprint, Sundling and teammate Johanna Hagstroem set a frenetic pace from the off in the final but as Hagstroem fell back, Sundling kept on motoring to win in a time of 2:36.76. Defending champion Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway fought hard after a poor start to finish second, almost two and a half seconds back, while Slovenia's sprint World Cup leader Anamarija Lampic crossed the line just 0.03s behind in third. "I'm so happy, I just dreamt of this and to reach the top â€“ to get this victory, it's amazing," Sundling said. "They were so strong, it was a fast and tough track and everyone did a really good job. I'm really satisfied to be the first over the finish line."