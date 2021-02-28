Norway's men and Sweden's women continued their speed supremacy with thumping victories in the team sprint at the World Championships in Obertsdorf.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo overhauled a four-second deficit at the halfway point to earn his and Norway's second gold medal of the global gathering in Germany.

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov skied four seconds into Erik Valnes on the opening leg but Klaebo outclassed Gleb Retivkyh to seal victory by 1.68 seconds.

"It's pretty cool," said Klaebo, 24.

"It is something special to win a relay and do it with a good friend. We raced it incredibly well."

Russian didn't even manage to hold onto silver with Finn Joni Maki skiing his nation into second position.

And in the women's race, Maja Dahlqvist and individual world champion Jonna Sundling led from gun to tape to take a convincing victory.

They came home 0.95 seconds ahead of Switzerland with Slovenia third.

Sportsbeat 2021

