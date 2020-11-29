Johannes Hosflot Klaebo became the third man to successfully defend his 3-Days Tour title after winning the 15km pursuit in Ruka.

Following in the footsteps of Petter Northug and Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Klaebo earned a second successive 3-Days Tour crown as he followed his 15km classic race win with victory in the pursuit.

The Norweigan double World Cup overall champion won Sunday's pursuit in a time of 35 minutes 9.8 seconds, narrowly beating Russia's Alexander Bolshunov.

Bolshunov, who finished third in the classic race, finished in a time of 35:10.5 with Emil Iversen third in a time of 35:12.8.

The result means Klaebo tops the overall standings after three events on 296 points.

Bolshunov is second, 39 points behind, while Iversen is third with 219 points.

