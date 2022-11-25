Norway claimed a clean sweep in the men's sprint classic in Ruka as Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led a Norwegian 1-2-3-4.

Tiril Udnes Weng secured bronze on a bumper day for Norway in the women's sprint in Finland as Swedish pair Emma Ribom and Johanna Hagstroem came home first and second.

In the opening event of the cross-country season, reigning champion Klaebo topped his quarter-final, finishing just behind overall leader Calle Halfvarsson.

Klaebo completed the course 0.3 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger in the semi-finals before taking the win by 1.66 seconds from countryman Even Northug in a late attack.

Paal Golberg rounded out the podium with a fourth Norwegian, Erik Valnes just behind them as last season's overall sprint champion Richard Jouve of France failed to make it out of the semi-finals.

In the women's event, Ribom was dominant in the qualifying stages on her way to a maiden victory.

The 24-year-old was top of the pile after both the quarter-finals and semi-finals before claiming gold in a time of 2:49.22, 0.91 seconds faster than her fellow Swede Hagstroem.

She benefitted from a fall to her team-mate, race leader and 2021-22 sprint champion Maja Dahlqvist, who took a tumble in the closing stages to deny Sweden a clean sweep as Weng beat out home favourite Jasmi Joensuu of Finland for the bronze.

