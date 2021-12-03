Johannes HÃ¸sflot Klaebo claimed his first World Cup win of the season and regained the yellow bib with a narrow sprint victory in Lillehammer. Klaebo led a Norwegian one-two as he beat compatriot Thomas Helland Larsen to the line by just 0.58s, with France's Richard Jouve in third. The win has put Klaebo on top of the overall standings and now leads Russia's Alexander Bolshunov by 19 points. In the women's race, Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist was victorious by just 0.35s from USA's Jessie Diggins, while Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng completed the podium. Dahlqvist holds the yellow bib by just seven points from her compatriot Frida Karlsson. The action continues on Saturday, with the men's 15m and women's 10km events. Sportsbeat 2021

