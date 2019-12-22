Svahn combats individual disappointment with team sprint success

Huge snowfall before and during both races made for testing conditions in Slovenia, but the Swedish team of Maja Dahlqvist and Linn Svahn successfully battled the elements to take gold at the first team sprint event on the calendar.

Svahn made up for disappointment in the individual event with a determined finish to claim top spot in 19m13.55s, ahead of counterparts Stina Nilsson and Jonna Sundling in second, and Swiss pair Laurien van der Graaff and Nadine Fähndrich in third.

In the men's event, a close race went right to the wire, with each athlete forced to make their move for victory on the last lap and secure their spot on the podium.

Sindre Bjørnestad Skar had made an attempt to break away before the final exchange and Erik Valnes retained their lead to clinch glory in 16m54.52s, ahead of fellow countrymen Gjøran Tefre and Haavard Solaas Taugboel in second.

Joni Mäki secured a bronze medal for him and Finland teammate Ristomatti Hakola in the final stretch, seeing off the challenge of Frenchmen Richard Jouve and Lucas Chanavat.

Sportsbeat 2019