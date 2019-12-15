Krueger keeps his cool to win on challenging Davos run

The 26-year-old was on scintillating form on the notoriously challenging course, stopping the clock in 33:59.3 minutes to beat Russia's Sergey Ustiugov by 19 seconds.

Home favourite Dario Cologna claimed the final place on the podium with a time of 34:19.3m, while it was Finnish talent Iivo Niskanen who came fourth by 7.9s.

But Krueger was the unequivocal performer of the day on the sharp, snaking run, claiming his maiden World Cup victory of the season to cap off a weekend to remember.

"I like Davos and it's been a great experience," he said.

"I can say itâ€™s an amazing feeling to be back on top of the podium, and I gave 100 per cent today.

"I managed the pace very well today - excellent feeling, excellent skis."

France's Maurice Manificat finished fifth in the Swiss town, ahead of the trio of Denis Spitsov, Alexander Bolshunov and Andrew Young.

And Emil Iversen and Jonas Dobler made up the remainder of the top ten, with Dobler finishing 49.6s behind winner Krueger on a course that required additional vigilance given recent snowfall.

But it was the Norwegian who handled those conditions most dextrously, achieving a landmark triumph over the experienced Ustiugov - the Russian has been on the podium three times at the venue - to end his 2019 on a high.

