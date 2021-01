Cross-Country Skiing

Alexander Bolshunov: Cross-country skier HITS rival with pole, then crashes into him on purpose

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov lost the plot during the finale of the men’s 4x7.5km relay at the cross-country World Cup leg in Finland. After seeing his path blocked, Bolshunov swiped his pole at Finnish rival Joni Maki, then crashed into his opponent on purpose. Unsurprisingly, Russia were disqualified.

