Klaebo was part of a strong men’s final with Alexander Bolshunov and Emil Iversen and he patiently waited as it was compatriot Paal Golberg and France’s Richard Jouve who set an early pace.

However on the final hill Klaebo, who had already moved ahead, pulled away from the rest of the group in commanding fashion with his unique style of climbing.

He finished 4.17 ahead of Golberg as Jouve secured a podium for France with Bolshunov and Jouve having to settle for fourth and fifth respectively.

“It’s amazing to be back at Ruka, it wasn’t the best start last year but now it’s turned into a victory and it’s really, really good to be back and for sure it’s cool to have Paal on the podium as well,” Klaebo said.

When asked about his climb, Klaebo said: “It seems like it’s working quite good. I think I’m going to train for that every year so I can start like that in Ruka.”

Falla was superb as she burst away from the chasing pack in the women’s final to secure her 20th sprint World Cup win.

“Yeah it’s a very good anniversary, first time I raced here was in 2008 and from the start it’s been one of my favourite courses,” Falla said afterwards.

“I love the classic climbing but it’s also really hard, it takes some minutes after crossing the finish that I can actually move again.”

Joanna Sundling and Sadie Bjornsen pushed her the hardest but they had to settle for second and third respectively in a photo finish.

Stina Nilsson was unable to live with the pace and ended up 7.00 off Falla.