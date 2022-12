Cross-Country Skiing

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo shrugs off illness to dominate sprint with 52nd World Cup career victory

Klaebo sat out Friday's 10km freestyle event through illness but was back on top form in Lillehammer to make it four wins from four starts in the cross-country season. Elsewhere, Emma Ribom insists she is in the form of her life after she claimed her second sprint victory of the campaign. Stream the 2022 Winters Sports season on discovery+

00:02:01, 42 minutes ago