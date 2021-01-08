Natalya Nepryayeva held off Katharina Hennig and Ebba Andersson to earn her third cross-country skiing World Cup win in the 10km mass start in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

The 25-year-old Russian, who won Olympic relay bronze in Pyeongchang, beat Germany's Hennig and Sweden's Andersson in a close finish to win in a time of 30:35.5.

Cross-Country Skiing Bolshunov clinches fifth consecutive World Cup win 3 HOURS AGO

Hennig was just 2.4 seconds back in second while Andersson was only a further 1.7 behind that in rounding off the podium.

The victory moved Nepryayeva up to eighth in the Tour de Ski standings, 2:19 behind leader Jessie Diggins, who earned 12 bonus seconds.

American Diggins finished ninth but lost only a small amount of ground to second placed Yuliya Stupak in the overall standings with the Russian finishing just 8.9 seconds and one position ahead of her.

The 15th running of the Tour de Ski concludes this weekend with a sprint race and 10km mass start climb at the same venue.

Sportsbeat 2021

Cross-Country Skiing Bolshunov extends Tour de Ski lead with Toblach win 06/01/2021 AT 15:52