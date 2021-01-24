Norway maintained their FIS Cross-Country World Cup dominance in Lahti, Finland, with victories in both the men's and women's relay events. Podium clean sweeps in the men's and women's skiathlon races had given the Norwegians a Saturday to remember, and they duly picked up where they left off in the first team events of the season. Paal Golberg, Emil Iversen, Sjur Roethe and Simen Hegstad Kruger topped the men's 4 × 7.5 km ranks in a time of 1:07:56.8, ahead of Finland's team of Perttu Hyvarinen, Ristomatti Hakola, Iivo Niskanen and Joni Maki. Maki was involved in an altercation with Russia's Alexander Bolshunov in the fight for second place, with the latter earning disqualification for his team due to unsportsmanlike behaviour. Their removal paved the way for a second Russia quartet - Ilia Semikov, Ivan Yakimushkin, Andrey Melnichenko and Sergey Ustiugov - to claim the bronze medal. In the women's 4 × 5 km event Tiril Udnes Weng, Therese Johaug, Helene Marie Fossesholm and Heidi Weng powered to victory in a time of 49:34.4, over 42 seconds ahead of Sweden's Charlotte Kalla, Emma Ribom, Lovisa Modig and Ebba Andersson in second. Home favourites Johanna Matintalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Laura Mononen and Krista Parmakoski completed the podium, with the latter commenting: "It's great that our team gets to finish in the top three. "But actually my own race wasn't great. I know if I'd been at my best I could have kept up with Ebba's [Sweden's Ebba Andersson] speed." Sportsbeat 2021