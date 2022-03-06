Norway recorded a first clean sweep since 1985 at the Men's 50km Mass Start Cross Country race at Oslo's FIS World Cup, while Brit Andrew Musgrave put in a memorable performance.

Martin Loewstroem Nyenget took the top spot after a dramatic finish against two of his compatriots.

Nyenget, 29, said: "This is the biggest race for us and with this weather and I have the whole family in the stadium, it really means a lot. "It's been a difficult last two weeks with a lot going on, but I knew my shape was good and I was focusing on myself and trying to ski faster, and I ended up on the top of the podium Ð it's fantastic."

The Olympic 15km classic champion, Iivo Niskanen, could only manage fourth on the day, unable to keep up with the relentless place of the Norwegians, with Swedish youngster William Poromaa in fifth. British skier Musgrave claimed a sixth-placed finish at the most coveted World Cup on the cross-country calendar and there was a bittersweet run for Switzerland's Dario Cologna who, after a fall, crossed the line in ninth place to finish his career as he enters retirement.

Next weekend will see the final round of World Cup racing as the skiers head to Falun, Sweden.

