Niskanen wins men's 15k cross-country
Iivo Niskanen was the winner in Ruka as he won the men's 15k classic.
The Finn won in his own country with a 13-second lead from his closest competitor in a time of 35:17.0.
The rest of the podium was made up of Norwegian athletes.
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was took second place
In third was fellow Norwegian Emil Iversen, who was 14.9 seconds off the pace from Niskanen, and fourth place was claimed by Didrik Toenseth over half a minute down from the lead.
