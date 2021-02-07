Slovenia and Italy prevailed in two tight team sprint finishes in Ulricehamn, Sweden.

The Slovenian duo of Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic took victory in the women's race in a time of 19:40.18, ahead of Sweden and Switzerland.

Cross-Country Skiing Double delight for Sweden with Svensson and Dahlqvist's cross-country victories A DAY AGO

A side-by-side four-way fight was the highlight of the race as Lampic battled Sweden's Linn Svahn, USA's Jessie Diggins and Switzerland's Nadine Fahndrich to the line in enthralling fashion.

In the end the top four were separated by just 0.31 seconds with Sweden 0.18s behind and Switzerland 0.25s.

In the men's team sprint, there was another tense race with Richard Jouve's fall for France falling to take out a leading contender for the win.

But Italy were untouchable as Francesco De Fabiani and Federico Pellegrino romped clear to win by over a second in a time of 18:29.00

The Swiss pairing of Jovian Hediger and Roman Furger came second in a time of 18:30.10 while the Swedish second string of Karl-Johan Westberg and Johan Haeggstroem rounded off the podium 1.61s off the winning time.

Sportsbeat 2021

Cross-Country Skiing Svahn shakes off controversy to clinch World Cup gold in Falun 31/01/2021 AT 16:29