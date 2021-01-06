Russian cross-country skier Yulia Stupak secured gold on the slopes of Toblach in Italy in the 10km pursuit.

The classic-style race was won by the 25-year-old in a time of 29:24.7 as she outsprinted Sweden's Ebba Andersson and the USA's Jessie Diggins.

Andersson earned second place, just 0.7 seconds behind Stupak, while Diggins completed the podium and crossed the line 0.8 seconds behind the winner.

The event was the fifth as part of the Tour de Ski and Diggins remains leader of the women's classification, leading her compatriot Rosie Brennan by 22 seconds.

Stupak is in third place in the standings, trailing by 58 seconds, but there are three events still to come.

