Linn Svahn made history by becoming the first Swedish woman to win a classic distance race on home soil, as she won the 10km mass start in Falun.

In a thrilling finish, the 21-year-old held off Russia's Yulia Stupak and Norway's Therese Johaug by the narrowest of margins to take her eighth World Cup victory.

Svahn won in a time of 25:57.1, just 0.4 seconds clear of Stupak and 0.9s ahead of Johaug while Germany's Katharina Hennig and Yana Kirpichenko were also within a second and a half of the winning time.

"I just tried to keep my focus on the course and do everything right," Svahn said.

"When they couldn't get a gap on the last uphill, the hardest uphill, I thought, 'Well, now it's my turn to try to do my best to the finish line.'

"I felt strong and had really amazing skis. It was a victory for the whole team, especially the waxers, because my skis were unbelievable."

The victory moved Svahn up to eighth in the overall standings with 11 events to go.

The standings are still led by America's Jessie Diggins, on 1142 points, as she finished seventh in Sweden - her nearest challenger Stupak is still 238 points behind while Rosie Brennan completes the top three on 867 points.

