Linn Svahn ignored the controversy over her quarter-final progression as the home favourite clinched another cross-country World Cup victory in the sprint classic in Falun.

The 21-year-old was at the heart of the drama in the first quarter-final after being accused by Lotta Udnes Weng of hindering her as the Norwegian racer was knocked out.

But despite Weng's protestations, Svahn's win was deemed legitimate, and she shrugged off the complaint to surge through to the final before topping the podium in style.

Svahn's final time of 3:13.17 saw her finish 0.33 seconds ahead of Slovakia's Anamarija Lampic while the podium was completed by fellow Swede Jonna Sundling.

"It is so fun to compete in Falun in front of the home crowd," said Svahn. "I was not sure of the victory before I crossed the finish line. It's fun to see how many strong sprint ladies there are.

"The level is really high. It's hard to win. I'm happy to win in classic style."

Svahn's second win in as many days, following her success in the 10km mass start classic, means she is seventh in the overall standings as USA's Jessie Diggins still leads the way.

Meanwhile, the men's race was won by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo as he got the better of Sweden's Oskar Svensson and Norwegian compatriot Haavard Solaas Taugboel.

Klaebo's sprint final time of 2:48.22 was 1.45 seconds better than Svensson, with Taugboel 2.80 off the champion, as Russian Sergey Ustiugov and France's Lucas Chanavat finished fourth and fifth respectively. Sportsbeat 2021

