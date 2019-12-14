Svahn surges to surprise gold in Davos

The 20-year-old Swede had only qualified for the knockout stages 14th fastest but won both her quarter-final and semi-final to hint at her good form.

In a star-studded final, Svahn then crossed the line in 2:38.54 minutes to beat reigning world champion Maiken Caspersen Falla by 0.55 seconds, with the Norwegian pushing USA's Sophie Caldwell down to bronze after a photo finish.

"It's absolutely fantastic," said Svahn of a victory that made her the fourth youngest winner of a World Cup race in cross-country skiing. "The plan for the day was to take it heat by heat, and it went well. I will probably be smiling all day."

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo continued his impressive start to the season with a narrow victory.

Much like Svahn, Norway's Klaebo won his quarter-final and semi-final but was pushed all the way in the showpiece – beating France's Lucas Chanavat by just 0.05s.

The duo had a decent lead over the rest of the field as another Norwegian – Haavard Solaas Taugboel – took bronze, 1.36s behind his compatriot.

Klaebo has now won both sprint events this season and also leads the overall World Cup standings.

