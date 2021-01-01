Swedish youngster Linn Svahn saw in the New Year in perfect fashion by roaring to cross-country sprint victory in the opening event of the 2021 Tour de Ski in Val MÃ¼stair, Switzerland.

The reigning Cross-Country World Cup sprint champion â€“ making her first appearance at the 15th edition of the prestigious 10-day Tour de Ski â€“ roared to top spot in the final with a time of 3:32.01.

But there was plenty of drama behind her, as a coming together between Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic and home favourite Nadine FÃ¤hndrich saw the latter fall and the former demoted to sixth place.

As a result, the USA's Jessie Diggins picked up the silver medal, while Svahn's compatriot Frida Karlsson completed the podium in third.

Svahn, 21, said: "I am so happy to have reached my expectations today because I was not sure how my body was going to handle this altitude.

"Now I have to focus day-by-day, but first I have to try to recover my legs again after this really tough race."

While Svahn will look to build on her latest World Cup victory in a bid to emulate her red bib-winning exploits last year, immediate attention will now turn to the second Tour de Ski event, the 10km mass start at the same venue on Saturday.

