Oskar Svensson claimed his maiden World Cup podium and victory in the men's sprint classic in Val di Fiemme as Tour de Ski leader Alexander Bolshunov took third.

The Swedish 25-year-old made a bold move at the decisive moment in the finals to top the podium in 3:19.83 as Russian Bolshunov settled for third, 0.32 seconds behind.

Separating the two was Bolshunov's compatriot Gleb Retivykh, who finished 0.24 seconds behind Svensson, while Italian Federico Pellegrino claimed fourth.

The result means reigning champion Bolshunov has a comfortable lead of 3:22 minutes going into the men's final climb to defend his Tour de Ski title from last year.

France's Maurice Manificat, who finished 15th in the sprint classic to go out at the quarter-final stage, is Bolshunov's closest rival in the Tour de Ski standings.

Ivan Yakimushkin of Russia is 3:27 minutes behind Bolshunov, having finished 13th in the sprint, while compatriot Artem Maltsev trails by the same margin after coming sixth in the sprint.

