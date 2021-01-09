Sweden swept the podium in the women's World Cup cross country sprint race in Val di Fiemme as Linn Svahn claimed victory ahead of fellow countrywoman Maya Dahlqvist.

Svahn, who was given the all-clear after a coronavirus scare earlier in the week, qualified in first place before sailing through to the final sprint with another impressive display.

The 21-year-old capped off her afternoon with a dominant performance in the final, crossing the line in 3:14.69 to clinch top spot by 0.54 seconds over Dahlqvist.

Compatriot Emma Ribom completed the podium, finishing 0.84 seconds behind Svahn, while Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva and Tatiana Sorina came fifth and sixth, respectively.

"I told Maya that we would take a triple but it is one thing to say it, another to do it," said Svahn.

America's Jessie Diggins remains at the summit of the Tour de Ski standings despite finishing tenth as she missed out on the final sprint, with Russian Yulia Stupak second 0.54 seconds behind.

