Switzerland took its first ever FIS Cross-Country World Cup victory in the women's team sprint event in Dresden, Germany.

The duo of Nadine Fahndrich, fresh from her maiden World Cup win on Saturday, and Laurien van der Graaff made the most of the absence of rivals Norway, Sweden and Finland due to Covid-19 to finally reach the top step of the podium together.

Having finished fourth at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018, third in Planica a year ago and second in Dresden earlier in 2020, the duo narrowly beat Russia here in a time of 16:38.34 with Fahndrich chasing down Natalia Nepryaeva on the final leg.

Yulia Stupak and Nepryaeva took second in a time of 16:38.66, just 0.32 seconds behind, while Slovenian pair Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic finished third in a time of 16:39.46.

"We were so close the last two years, it was really our goal to get ahead," van der Graaff said.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Russia took their first win in a team sprint World Cup event for nearly four years.

The team of Alexander Bolshunov and Gleb Retivykh came home 0.19s ahead of France, winning in a time of 15:01.14.

French duo Richard Jouve and Lucas Chanavat finished in 15:01.33 ahead of Italy's Francesco de Fabiani and Federico Pellegrino in third, 0.39s further back.

