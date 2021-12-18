Haavard Solaas Taugboel claimed a first-ever Cross-Country World Cup win in style as he dominated the men's sprint free event in Dresden.

Taugboel continued the recent Norwegian cross-country hegemony, with the winner of each of the last five World Cup events hailing from the Scandinavian country, and he was well worth his convincing triumph.

The 28-year-old laid down the fastest time in qualifying, his 2:13.06 a full 0.82s faster than his nearest challenger, and then comfortably won his quarter-final and semi-final races.

His performance in the final was equally impressive as he crossed the line in 2:15.02, 0.15s ahead of Federico Pellegrino in second, with France's Lucas Chanavat rounding out the podium in third.

Taugboel had three previous World Cup podium finishes to his name, as well as a bronze medal from the World Championship in Oberstdorf earlier this year, but his latest performance was a cut above and moved him up to second in the season-long sprint standings - behind only Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who was absent from this weekend's event.

While the men's event provided a maiden winner, there was a more familiar name atop the women's podium as Maja Dahlqvist grabbed a fourth sprint World Cup victory of the campaign.

The Swede qualified for the knockout rounds 11th fastest but moved through the gears once the real racing begun, winning both her quarter-final and semi-final.

It was the same story in the final as her time of 2:33.36 was 0.43s ahead of compatriot Jonna Sundling, while Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia claimed a bronze medal.

Victory cemented Dahlqvist's place atop the season-long sprint standings and also put her in possession of the yellow bib as the overall World Cup leader, leapfrogging young star Frida Karlsson, after the ninth event of the season.

