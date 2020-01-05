Johaug has been the dominant athlete through the World Cup season and she has continued that during the Tour de Ski.

She won two of the opening three stages and although she failed to win any of the next three she remained in control of the overall lead.

Despite being knocked out of the sprint in the semi-finals yesterday Johaug was in a strong position coming into the final stage.

And any hopes of her rivals being able to catch her were dented as the Norwegian put in a typically masterful performance to take both the stage and the overall title.

“I’m really, really happy, my goal was of course when I’m going down here to fight for first place in overall and today I did,” Johaug said.

“It had been seven hard days but I’m really happy to come up here now.”

Johaug’s victory puts her in a commanding situation in the crystal globe standings thanks to the Tour de Ski points she receives and it’s hard to look anywhere else than her for this year’s title.

The points title went to Slovenia’s Anamarija Lampic who was victorious in yesterday’s sprint.