Johaug came into Friday’s race having been beaten in the Pursuit on New Year’s Day by Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg and she knew there could be pressure on her were she to falter again.

Watch the Tour de Ski season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

She started decently enough but just after the 5km mark she fell and lost ground on her rivals.

That opened up the door for the rest of the pack, including Oestberg, who was suddenly in with a chance of putting a major dent into Johaug’s title hopes.

As Johaug fought her way back into contention it became an open competition between the leading group only for more drama to strike in the final uphill section.

Oestberg’s pole snapped and she dropped down and ended up finishing fifth, one place Johaug who is now 19 seconds ahead in the overall standings as another of her rivals, Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia, had a bad day.

Second place on the day went to Sweden’s Ebba Andersson, her first race back since a knee injury she suffered in November. Germany’s Katharina Hennig rounded off the podium.