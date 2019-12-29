Getty Images
Klaebo and Lampic claim sprint wins in Lenzerheide
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led the way once again in the FIS Cross Country World Cup with another sprint victory in Lenzerheide.
The Norwegian finished ahead of Federico Pellegrino of Italy in second and France's Richard Jouve to claim his 11th individual sprint victory in his last 11 starts.
For Jouve, it was an eighth career podium finish.
In the women's final, it was Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic who topped the podium.
Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla followed in second, while Natalya Nepryaeva of Russia finished just behind in third.
