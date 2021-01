Cross-Country Skiing

'All sorts of drama' - Russia's Alexander Bolshunov wins 15km Tour de Ski 2021 in Val Mustair

Watch the finish as Russia's Alexander Bolshunov wins the men's 15km mass start at the Tour de Ski 2021 event in Val Mustair.

