Cross-Country Skiing

'An almighty finish' - Russia's Alexander Bolshunov wins 2021 Tour de Ski 15km race in Toblach

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov wins the 2021 Tour de Ski 15km race in Toblach after 'an almighty finish'. The 24-year-old has just enough to reach the line first after a gruelling race. Watch cross-country skiing and other exciting winter sports live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:29, 44 views, 2 hours ago