Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country news - Stage win for Ebba Andersson, but Jessie Diggins claims Tour de Ski

Jessie Diggins sealed a brilliant overall victory in the Tour de Ski as Ebba Andersson won the final stage to take the first cross-country skiing World Cup victory of her career in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

