Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing video - Russia's Yulia Stupak wins Tour de Ski World Cup 10k pursuit in Toblach

Russia's Yulia Stupak wins the 2021 Tour de Ski World Cup 10k pursuit classic in Toblach with Sweden's Ebba Andersson in second place after a strong finish to the gruelling race. Watch cross-country skiing and many other exciting winter sports live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:28, 9 views, an hour ago