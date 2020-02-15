Unbeatable Johaug headlines Norwegian domination in Östersund

Since her return from a doping ban in 2018, Johaug has now won each of the 14 individual World Cup distance freestyle events she's appeared in after cruising to victory in the 10km free in Sweden.

The 31-year-old left her competitors trailing as she crossed the line in 21:49.7 minutes to take gold – 45.6 seconds ahead of compatriot Heidi Weng.

Another Norwegian, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, was a further 1.7s back to claim bronze while home favourite Ebba Andersson was the only non-Norwegian in the top six as she came fourth.

Johaug's lead in the overall World Cup standings becomes more unassailable with each passing race as she moved on to 1,740 points – 502 clear of Russia's Natalya Nepryayeva, who struggled to tenth in Ostersund, with Weng a further 70 points adrift.

In the men's event, Sjur Roethe headed another Norwegian clean sweep with Simen Hegstad Krueger and Finn Haagen Krogh completing the podium.

Roethe's time of 30:41.5mins was good enough to triumph in the 15km freestyle event and notch a first World Cup win of the season.

Krueger finished just 1.7s behind, with Krogh a further 14.9s back and the ageless Martin Johnsrud Sundby making it an all-Norwegian top four.

Overall World Cup leader Alexander Bolshunov came fifth on the day to maintain his dominant advantage atop the season-long standings.