Therese Johaug blew away the rest of the field to successfully defended her 10km title at the Nordic Ski World championships in Oberstdorf.

The Norwegian was head and shoulders above the rest of the field as she maintained a ferocious pace throughout the course in Germany to finish in a time of 23:09.8.

The 32-year-old led from the very first split on her way to the gold medal, but it was in the second half of the course where she came on strongest, with her lead extending from 8.2 seconds at the midway point, to 54.2s by the time she crossed the line.

The Swedish duo of Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson finished second and third respectively, with the latter finishing a further 12.7s behind her compatriot to claim the bronze medal.

Current World Cup leader Jessie Diggins had set the early pace in the event, with the American posting a time of 24:21.8 to put herself at the top of the leaderboard, but the Scandinavian trio pipped her to the post to see her finish in fourth spot.

The result was a carbon copy of Friday's skiathlon event, in which the same three athletes finished in the same places on the podium, with Johaug picking up a 12th world gold medal in the process.

And the Norwegian was keen to praise the team behind her after such an incredible performance, which she believes to be a standout from 2021.

"I think I had the day of my season this year," Johaug said after the race.

"I felt incredibly strong and fresh and really have to give thanks to my amazing team of waxers.

"They are out day and night to test and find the best option for the race. This victory is really dedicated to all of my team and I am really happy to repeat my title."

Victory in Oberstdorf leaves Johaug behind Marit Bjoergen (18) and Elena Vyalbe (14) on the all-time world gold medal charts, and she has the chance for more in the coming week in Germany to draw her even closer to the record.

The three-time Olympic medallist will be competing once again in the 4 x 5km relay this Thursday, before starring in the 30 km mass start on the penultimate day of the 2021 World Championships this Saturday.

