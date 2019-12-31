Ustiugov headlines Russian one-two-three in Toblach

In the third stage of this year's Tour de Ski – a 15km free technique race – Ustiugov controlled proceedings from the off, as he led from wire to wire and crossed the line in 31:02.5 minutes.

The Russian – who became the third male athlete to win a Tour de Ski stage in four consecutive seasons when he was victorious in Lenzerheide over the weekend – steadily increased his lead over the field during the course of the race and triumphed by 22.6 seconds.

It was his compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin who took silver, with Alexander Bolshunov completing the all-Russian podium by edging ahead of Sweden's Calle Halfvarsson.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's bid to become just the second man to win consecutive Tours de Ski took a hit as the Norwegian finished way down in 17th – 71.4s behind the winner.

