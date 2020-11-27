Erik Valnes beat three-time Olympic champion Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo to claim his first World Cup triumph in the Cross-Country Sprint Classic in Ruka.

Sweden's defending World Cup sprint champion Linn Svahn picked up where she left off to win the women's event.

Valnes, despite being behind Klaebo approaching the final uphill section, claimed by the men's event by a margin of 0.61 seconds thanks to a surging finish on the climb.

In the ten previous World Cup sprint events in which both Valnes and his more esteemed compatriot Klaebo had both contested Valnes had never before finished ahead until today.

Emil Iversen ensured a Norweigan clean sweep of the men's podium with Russia's reigning overall World Cup winner and four-time Olympic medallist Alexander Bolshunov in fourth in the opening Cross-Country World Cup event of the season.

In the women's event, 20-year-old sprint specialist Svahn was a comfortable winner ahead of Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling.

Norway's Lotta Udnes Weng had led approaching the final climb but was overhauled by the Swedes in the end as she finished fourth.

