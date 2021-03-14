Norway's Heidi Weng claimed a first cross-country skiing World Cup gold medal in more than three years with 30km freestyle pursuit victory in Engadin, Switzerland.

Weng took advantage of all-conquering compatriot Therese Johaug's absence to take a first win since she took the 9km freestyle pursuit in Val Di Fiemme in January 2018.

The 29-year-old was part of a leading group alongside Russia's Yulia Stupak, American overall World Cup winner Jessie Diggins and Swede Ebba Andersson.

Cross-Country Skiing Stupak and Bolshunov lead the way in Engadin 16 HOURS AGO

Weng made her move with two kilometres left and dropped her three rivals. Andersson fought back and caught up with her on the descent into the stadium but the Norwegian held on by 4.5 seconds.

The Sochi bronze medallist is only the second Norwegian to win an individual race this season.

Diggins, who finished fourth on the day, ends the season with the overall yellow jersey and the red jersey for distance racing. Taking eight medals and three victories this season, she is the first American woman to win the overall title and the first US athlete since Bill Koch's victory in 1982.

Sportsbeat 2021

Engadin Yuliya Stupak doubles for Russia with 10km Mass Start victory A DAY AGO