Cross-Country Skiing

Winter sports video - 'Like lightning' - Therese Johaug wins second gold medal in Oberstdorf

'Like lightning' - Therese Johaug wins her second gold medal in the women's 10km freestyle event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Tuesday in a time of 23:09.8. The Norwegian was utterly brilliant as she stormed to victory in Oberstdorf ahead of Swede Frida Karlsson in second, with Ebba Andersson, also of Sweden, taking bronze.

00:02:04, 10 views, 4 hours ago