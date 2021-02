Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing - 'The king of the sprint' - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins in Oberstdorf

Cross-country skiing - 'The king of the sprint' - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins in style in Oberstdorf. Klaebo led a stunning clean sweep of the individual sprint medals for Norway at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships on Thursday, and Jonna Sundling of Sweden stormed to victory in the women's race in unseasonably warm conditions.

