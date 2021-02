Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing video - 'Fearless' Jonna Sundling storms to World Champs victory in Oberstdorf

Cross-country skiing video - Sweden's Jonna Sundling storms to a stunning World Championships victory in Oberstdorf. Sundling had no real problems in her final, putting on a dominant display of pace and power from the very start to beat Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla, with Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia taking the bronze medal.

00:02:00, 17 views, 2 hours ago