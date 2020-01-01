Video - Inspired Oestberg beats out compatriot Johaug in Toblach pursuit 01:07

Oestberg won the first Cross-Country World Cup race of the year in a time of 26:51.5, with compatriots Johaug and Heidi Weng finishing the podium, while Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia took fourth spot.

A rare setback for Johaug doesn't impact on the overall standings, however, still leading 159 points clear at the top.

In the men's race, it was Alexander Bolshunov who won the 15km in 38:14.9, while fellow Russian Sergey Ustiugov finished second and Finland's Iivo Niskanen took third.

The result takes Bolshunov closer to overall leader Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo in the World Cup standings, the Norwegian having finished the first race of 2020 in tenth.