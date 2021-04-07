Scotland moved a step closer to securing a play-off spot at the World Men's Curling Championships - and in turn a Winter Olympic place for Team GB - with impressive victories over Japan and Switzerland on day five in Calgary.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan produced excellent shots to open up a 2-0 lead after the first end against Japan and it was an advantage Scotland never looked like giving up as they closed out a 6-3 win.

They were straight back in action against Switzerland and were made to work hard by their fellow play-off contenders, with the contest locked at 3-3 at the halfway stage.

The sides exchanged shots in the sixth and seventh ends before Scotland pulled away, taking two points in the eighth and stealing another in the ninth to seal a 7-4 triumph.

"Those were two really important wins for us," said skip Bruce Mouat, who shot 95 per cent on the night.

"We've played both these teams before at World Championships and come off worse in both those games, so this time it was really nice to get the wins.

It's all the more important because it puts us in a really good spot, keeping us in second place in the standings. We're just looking forward to getting some more curling in because we're really enjoying what we're doing out here.

Scotland are now one of four teams tied in second place on a 7-2 record behind leaders Norway (8-1), with the top six nations to compete in the play-offs and secure Olympic qualification.

Mouat's side begin day six by taking on reigning Olympic champions USA before going head-to-head with Italy.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Canada kept pace with Mouat's men by recording back-to-back victories of their own against Italy and China - skip Brendan Bottcher holding his nerve to seal a 6-5 victory in the latter with the last shot of the match.

Italy followed up their defeat at the hands of Canada with a narrow 8-7 loss against Russia, missing the chance to force an extra end with a wayward final shot, while South Korea conceded their clash with Sweden after seven ends having fallen 10-2 behind.

Session 14, meanwhile, also brought wins for Germany over Denmark (8-6) and leaders Norway, who eased past Switzerland 10-5.

