Australia’s curlers will continue to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after it was initially thought they would all fly home after Tahli Gill tested positive for Covid-19.

Gill returned a series of positive Covid-19 tests and had been placed into isolation ahead of her planned return to Australia.

Ad

Gill and her mixed doubles partner Dean Hewitt were due to play their final two matches in Beijing on Sunday, but the decision was made earlier in the day for the team to forfeit the games and return to Australia.

Beijing 2022 'Never give up' - GB rally to beat China in crucial mixed doubles clash 3 HOURS AGO

Just hours later and the Chinese public health system's medical expert panel convened to examine Gill’s CT values following PCR testing over the past 24 hours and determined that they fell into an acceptable range.

As a result, Australia will continue to compete in the curling.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement: "The Australian Olympic Committee has just received an email from the Chinese Public Health System advising that the pair can continue under the close contact provisions."

Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut said the pair were excited to be able to resume their participation.

"We are thrilled for Tahli and Dean and I am delighted that our headquarters team continued pressing her case, after earlier advice that the pair could no longer compete," he said.

Gill and Hewitt had already been eliminated from the semi-finals after losing their first seven round robin games, sitting bottom of the standings, but had two matches remaining against Switzerland and Canada.

When she thought her games were over, Gill posted an emotional video at around 4am GMT to Instagram on Sunday saying: “We’re just do grateful and proud to put on the green and gold and represent Australia in curling.”

At 6:05 GMT she was in action against Switzerland.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Italy remain undefeated with 7-5 win over Team GB in mixed curling doubles 17 HOURS AGO