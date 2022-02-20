The women’s curling final at the Winter Olympics sees GB take on Japan at the Beijing National Aquatics centre.

Eve Muirhead and her team have a guaranteed silver at worst, but are chasing GB’s first gold of the Games on the final day of action.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES:

Curling final 3rd End: Great Britain 2-1 Japan

Nice early move from Japan sees them place a red on top of a yellow just inside the four foot.

GB seem to be controlling the narrative at this juncture, but as we know that can change quickly in curling.

Japan have a healthy crowd supporting them inside the Ice Cube.

Jennifer Dodds decides to get rid of a Japanese guard. Solid piece of elbow grease ensures that is smashed into the side rails.

GB still lying shot surrounded by two red stones.

Curling final 2nd End: Great Britain 2-1 Japan

GB still sitting on the button at the end of the second end.

This could be a glorious steal for Team Muirhead with one GB stone sitting right on the mark.

Satsuki Fujisawa will try to get rid of two GB stones holding shot with her final stone.

Well, she just rids herself of one GB stone to lie one. No attempt at the thin plant to blank the end.

Not the worst outcome for GB, who will happily give up one with the hammer back with them in the third.

Ideal start for Team Muirhead's hopefuls.

Curling final 2nd End: Great Britain 2-0 Japan

Early days here, but promising signs for GB, who already have one in the house in this second end.

Jennifer Dodds positions a nice guard inside the house with another yellow stone inside the four foot.

Japen are quite animated at the moment. Little wonder. Already key moments in this final.

Yumi Suzuki quickly takes the guard out with a nice shot. Down to the final four stones of the second end.

Curling final 1st End: Great Britain 2-0 Japan

Brilliant from GB right off the bat.

They take two with the hammer in the first end.

Nice spot of sweeping as that final yellow dislodges the red.

Right on the button and it is all smiles among the GB team as they move 2-0 clear after the first end.

Dream start to the final. Should also settle the nerves.

Curling final 1st End: Great Britain 0-0 Japan

We are down to the skip stones.

Japan lie two, but still chance for Eve to claim two for GB from this first end in what would be a flying start.

Excellent display from Muirhead as she rests on top of the Japanese stone inside the four foot.

Satsuki Fujisawa then just nudges one on the side of the GB yellow to lie one, but chance for Eve to nudge that stone clear for the two.

Curling final 1st End: Great Britain 0-0 Japan

Good to know that the brilliant GB Olympic silver medallists Bruce Mouat and Hammy McMillan are cheering on the girls tonight after that epic men's final with Sweden yesterday.

Curling final: GB have the hammer

Always nice to start with the honour of going second in the unforgiving sport of curling.

GB remarkably trailed 4-0 after the first end of their semi-final against Sweden on Friday.

They will be hoping to make a faster start in the final.

The sounds of the bagpipes welcome in the teams.

And we are off and running in this gold-medal match as Japan quickly plant their first red stone in the house with five stones of the first end remaining.

Muirhead's date with destiny

GB overcame Japan 10-4 in the round-robin stage, but that means little on this occasion.

Japan are marginal underdogs, but go into this final having upset world champions Switzerland 8-6 in their semi-final, after being beaten 8-4 by the same opponents in their final round-robin game

Muirhead is contesting her first Olympic gold-medal match having been to the semi-finals twice before since her first Olympic Games in 2010.

She earned a bronze in 2014 at the Sochi Games in Russia.

It was only the second time the GB women claimed a curling medal after the 2002 gold in Salt Lake.

Can Eve and her team achieve their lifelong dream tonight? Only one way to find out.

The teams

Great Britain

Eve Muirhead (skip)

Vicky Wright

Jennifer Dodds

Hailey Duff

Reserve Mili Smith

Japan

Satsuki Fujisawa (skip)

Chinami Yoshida

Yumi Suzuki

Yurika Yoshida

Reserve Kotomi Ishizaki

Team GB – results so far

Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

Sweden 2-8 Great Britain

Republic of Korea 9-7 Great Britain

Great Britain 10-5 USA

Denmark 2-7 Great Britain

Great Britain 3-7 Canada

Great Britain 10-4 Japan

China 8-4 Great Britain

ROC 4-9 Great Britain

Semi-final: Sweden 11-12 Great Britain (after first extra end)

Where to watch

You can follow LIVE updates here and watch all the glorious action as it happens with us.

Good evening, morning or afternoon

Wherever you are in the world, this could be quite an epic few hours ahead for Great British sport as Eve Muirhead and her women's curling team bid for Olympic gold against Japan.

The girls will be on the ice at 1:05am GMT on the final day of action at Beijing 2022 as they bid to emulate Rhona Martin's 'stone of destiny' in Salt Lake 20 years ago.

Skip Martin, Fiona MacDonald, Margaret Morton, Janice Rankin and Debbie Knox became the first British Winter Games gold medallists that night since the iconic GB duo of Torvill and Dean danced to Bolero in Sarajevo in 1984.

The GB women's team enshrined their names in history with an epic 4-3 victory over Switzerland in the final in Utah that came down to the last stone as Martin knocked out the final Swiss counting stone for a remarkable Olympic triumph.

Get the tea on, or something stronger, and settle down for a tense few hours in the Ice Cube.

Scene setter

Great Britain's medal duck at Beiijing 2022 finally came to an end on Saturday, but it was not to be for Bruce Mouat's rink in the men's curling, losing to a clinical Swedish quartet in an extra end. A silver does mean that Team GB are finally on the board - and now their female counterparts go for gold.

They required a significant slice of fortune to reach the semi-finals, but Eve Muirhead's rink have grown into this competition and held their nerve brilliantly to secure themselves a medal with victory over Sweden in the last four. Can they better the men's finish and stand atop the Olympic podium?

It is 20 years since Rhona Martin skipped Great Britain's women to victory in Salt Lake City. Muirhead and her team have every chance, though Satsuki Fujisawa's unit felled the dominant Swiss in the semi-finals and will step on to the ice with plenty of confidence.

The action all gets underway at 1.05am GMT. One final game of stones...

How to watch Team GB v Japan in women’s curling semi-final

Team GB take on Japan from 1.05am GMT. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+

