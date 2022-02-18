Live comments to follow here...

Scene setter

Ad

It looked like being a non-event of an Olympic Games for Team GB after suffering medal misery in numerous events, but the past 24 hours have set up what could be a golden crescendo to Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Risk and no reward - USA gamble hands Canada men's curling bronze AN HOUR AGO

And today, it's the turn of Eve Muirhead and the GB women. They also face Sweden in the semi-finals and another win would give GB a second guaranteed medal of the Games in the final, which is on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

If Muirhead and team lose, then they will contest the bronze-medal match on Saturday at 12:00 GMT.

How to watch Team GB v Sweden in women’s curling semi-final

Team GB take on Sweden from 12.05pm GMT. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Mouat eager to replicate Martin as Team GB chase first curling gold for 20 years 2 HOURS AGO