Curling

'I was all over the place' - Bruce Mouat blames himself, Jennifer Dodds 'gutted' after Team GB lose Beijing semi-final

'I was all over the place' - Bruce Mouat blames himself, while partner Jennifer Dodds is left 'gutted' after Team GB lose their semi-final to Norway in Beijing.

00:00:32, an hour ago