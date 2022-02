Curling

‘Perfect again!’ – Watch moment Eve Muirhead’s rink seal Team GB’s first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

With just one gold medal hope left, Team GB led from start to finish in a commanding showing from Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff to secure Team GB a crushing victory and a much-coveted gold. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:06, 33 minutes ago