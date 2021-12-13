Beijing 2022

Team GB star Grant Hardie insists the curling squad fear no-one after demonstrating their Winter Olympic medal credentials with European gold.

Hardie is part of Bruce Mouat's rink and they head to Beijing in February ranked second in the world and as one of Britain's strongest medal prospects.

The all-Scottish team beat Sweden in the European Championship final earlier this month and Hardie believes it's just the latest sign that they can mix it with the world's best at the Olympics.

"We are confident. There's not too much more I can say but we are very confident and we are looking forward to it. It is not long away now when you think about it," said Hardie, one of over 1,000 athletes who are able to train full-time, access to the world's best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support thanks to vital National Lottery funding.

"There's no-one we fear in the draw. There are a couple of teams that we could play close to our best and if they are at their best, we know it would be very close.

"We would like to think that if we go there and play our best, we will definitely come home with a medal. We just don't know which kind it would be.

"Our main two or three competitors have been there and done it before and that is an advantage they have got over us."

Britain has not toasted Olympic curling champions since Rhona Martin delivered the famous 'Stone of Destiny' 20 years ago.

Martin was competing at her first Olympics - in Salt Lake City - that year and Hardie hopes his first Games will bring similar results.

And he's been leaning on Martin for some advice in the build-up.

"I can remember Rhona Martin in 2002 and my family are close friends to Rhona," added Hardie, who will be bidding to add to the 1000-plus medals won by Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes since the advent of National Lottery funding began in 1997.

"I still have a photo somewhere of when I was 10 with Rhona and her medal. She was down at our local club.

"I know Rhona very well. She curled with my aunty for a while and we saw her in the summer. Even just having a conversation with her is really beneficial because it can help us know what to expect.

"She just told us to take it all in. There is so much more to it than just your event, there is a team spirit there. It's not quite the same this year but I can't wait until it's our turn."

Their victory in Lillehammer last month is Team Mouat's second European title, following their win in 2018.

But Hardie - whose cousin Hammie McMillan is on the team - believes they are a completely different team today, boding well for the Winter Olympics.

"It was a totally different week, this time we were in complete control of the stone placement and putting pressure on the opposition," he said.

"We only went to 10th end once. Four years ago, we were a new team and everything was a grind.

"Now we are much more mature and at the top of our game.

