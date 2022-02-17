1st End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

American John Landsteiner gets us underway with the first stone...the guard is up.

TEAM GB

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte.

Won eight, lost one...but that was against the USA.

Let's go!

Where to watch...

Just 15 minutes away...

Women's team watching

But for now, they're supporting the men.

Muirhead said: "I can´t wait to go out there tomorrow night and of course we will be supporting the boys tonight in their semi-final and lets hope we can all do Great Britain proud."

Team GB start with the hammer

Team GB secured their spot in the semi-finals with a game to spare after they beat the Russian Olympic Committee. That landed them a top-two finish and so they start with the all important hammer.

For those who have no idea what that means, Team GB will have the last stone advantage at the beginning of the match.

The table

Scroll down...still don't see it? Nope. No medal for Team GB. None.

That could all change this evening in Beijing as the men's curling team take on the USA in the semi-final. Win this, and that´s gold or silver in the bag.

Stay with us for all the build-up, hype and highlights...it's medal time (maybe).

Scene setter

It has been a bleak Winter Olympics so far for Team GB with no medals whatsoever to celebrate. However, the margins between success and failure are slim for GB, having never once recorded more than a single gold medal at a Winter Games.

That means that Bruce Mouat and his team have it in their gift to rescue Beijing 2022 for GB, and with Eve Muirhead's rink also reaching the semi-finals, it could yet be a story of unparalleled success for Britain.

However, Mouat must do a job against America first, with a victory in Thursday's match ensuring a medal, either gold or silver, in the final on Saturday at 6am.

If they lose, then the bronze medal match awaits. That comes on Friday at 6am.

How to watch Team GB v USA in men’s curling semi-final

Team GB take on USA from 12.05pm GMT. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+

