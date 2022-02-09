Curling

Team GB's Eve Muirhead & Grant Hardie get set for Beijing 2022 curling conquests

We caught up with Olympic bronze medallist Eve Muirhead and Games debutant Grant Hardie as they get set for their curling team competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Muirhead - now a four-time Olympian - reflected on a special night at the opening ceremony, where she shared flagbearing duties with Dave Ryding, while Hardie praised the mood in camp ahead of their stint on

00:02:38, an hour ago