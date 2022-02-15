Team GB will have the chance to compete for an Olympic medal after qualifying for the semi-finals of the men's curling in Beijing.

It was a battle of the top two in the round robin standings as Bruce Mouat’s rink went up against the already qualified Sweden team, led by skip Niklas Edin.

Edin has won five world titles, seven European titles and has taken bronze and silver medals at previous Winter Games, but an Olympic gold has proved elusive so far, leaving him desperate for success in Beijing.

For Team GB, they arrived at this fixture without a loss since their second match of the competition, knowing victory would guarantee them progress to the next stage.

However, taking the win was about more than just progression, as Mouat’s team knew that success against Sweden, and winning their final two matches, would mean finishing the round robin stage as table toppers on their head-to-head record. That could prove important in the semi-final (and final, if they dare to think that far), as the team finishing top will start with the hammer in the last end of both matches.

It was a strong start for Team GB when they took an early steal to go 1-0 up after the first end, with Edin unable to remove the stone set by Mouat.

Four British scoring stones were in place as the Swedish skip stepped up to slide the final stone of the second end. Edin managed to clear one out of the way, and after much deliberation it was agreed the red stone of Sweden sat the tiniest fraction closer to the button at the centre of the house than the third GB stone. Still, it was another steal and two more points for Britain.

Sweden took one point in the third end, meaning Team GB had the hammer for the first time in the fourth end, where they made it count to re-establish a three point lead.

At the halfway stage, Great Britain led 4-2 after Sweden pulled one point back in the fifth end of a tense, tactical battle.

Bruce Mouat slid a superb final stone in the sixth end, which landed right on the button in order to pick up another point for his team.

Sweden - who were silver medallists in Pyeongchang four years ago - were not going to give up their unbeaten start to the competition easily and they held their nerve with Edin clawing back a single point in the seventh end to leave them two behind with three ends to play.

Team GB took a huge step towards a vital victory in the eighth end, with Mouat executing the perfect hammer, with Bobby Lammie sweeping hard to ensure the remaining Swedish stone was taken out of the house to collect two points for Britain and give them a 7-3 advantage with two ends to play.

The match was taken into the final end by Sweden, with Edin holding his nerve to cement two points in the ninth end, leaving Team GB 7-5 ahead in The Ice Cube.

The Swedish pace setters kept fighting, placing two stones in the house, leaving Mouat with one final task in the match. He duly obliged, sending one of the rocks crashing away from the target. It gave Sweden one more point, but confirmed a 7-6 win for Team GB and a place in the last four.

Elsewhere, Italy thrashed the USA 10-4 to take just their second win of the competition, while China edged past Norway 8-6.

---

